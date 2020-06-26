Parineeti Chopra Or Malaika Arora: Who Slayed In Head To Toe White Pant-suit Better?

Malaika Arora has been always praised for her several public appearances and splendid red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating the fashion industry with her strong fashion statement. Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and also the actor always makes sure to turn heads with her stunning looks.

While on the other hand, Parineeti Chopra, the beautiful Namaste England actor bags her own style statement. Parineeti is always appreciated by fans for her stunning fashion statements. Parineeti Chopra never fails to amaze the fashion police by putting her best fashion foot forward.

Malaika Arora and Parineeti Chopra, both the celebs are active social media users and always keep on updating their Instagram, which proves their passion for fashion. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl has surprised her fans in stylish outfits a lot of times. And, Parineeti Chopra also intrigues her fans with the impeccable statements which make her attire the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Malaika Arora and Parineeti Chopra were spotted wearing similar, head to toe white pantsuit. Read on to know more about their looks. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit striking in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the white pantsuit better.

Parineeti Chopra or Malaika Arora, who wore white formal wear better?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looked exceptionally adorable in this white and black pantsuit which she donned for Namaste England wrap-up party in Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra pulled off this black and white pantsuit, which was just on point and grabbed all the attention of the audience. Parineeti opted for a black tube top, with white high-waist pants and wore a white blazer on top. Her summer-perfect pantsuit was from Zara and had a plunging neckline. The Ishaqzaade actor matched her outfit with black heels and carried an off-white colour box clutch. Parineeti complemented her well-fitted tailored suit with delicate jewellery to stay simple yet chic with her bold makeup and sleek middle-parted hairstyle.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also donned a head to toe white pantsuit and looked dapper in it. Her pantsuit was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The Bollywood fashionista wore this white bodysuit from Purple Paisley. Malaika Arora matched her white look with a blazer from Massimo Dutti and pulled off the outfit like a super stylish diva. For her hairstyle, which was styled by Hiral Bhatia, she opted for a middle-parted sleek low bun. Malaika’s head to toe white look was rounded out with hoop earrings from Viange, white heels, and slight make-up by artist Mehak Oberoi.

