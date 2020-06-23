Parineeti Chopra Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Aced The Off-shoulder Bow Style Look Better?

Fashion face-off is not a new concept in the entertainment industry. Styling same or similar outfits in different ways give the audience a perspective on styling and also opens up their minds on different things that can be paired together in order to give it a unique look. Two recent celebrities to opt for similar outfits and style it differently have been Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. They both dressed up in a silk bow style outfits worthy of the red carpet and made it look completely different from each other. Here is a look at each of their outfits and how they managed to pull off the look with ease.

Who pulled off the silk gown better?

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a stunning ankle-length gown in this picture. The cream colour gown has its shoulders off with a bow style on one of the arms. The gown has multiple folds which wrap around her body with the best fitting. The stunning dress also has multiple layers beneath silky material, giving it a proper gown effect. Sonam Kapoor has paired the stunning gown with a pair of ballerina shoes of metallic style, which adds on to the beauty of the look. In accessories, Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a metallic watch and stone stud earrings which add to the graceful attire. Makeup for this look has mostly been kept light with a nude lipstick and similar coloured glittery eyeshadow. Her hair has been tied into a bun which lets the neck and shoulder style of the glamourous gown be visible.



Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra can also be seen pulling off a bow style red carpet gown in this picture. The gown in bright pink in colour and suits her skin tone well. The gown is strapless and has a huge bow covering one of the shoulders. The gown has been made with multiple layers, hence giving it a heavy and elegant look. Her hair has been left open by neatly putting it behind her shoulder. She has added minimum accessories to the look as the gown needs to stand out. She can be seen wearing stone earring which is minimalistic and goes well with the outfit. In makeup, Parineeti Chopra can be seen wearing pink lipstick and smoky eyes. The main attraction of this outfit is the colour and fitting.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Instagram

