Parineeti Chopra Or Priyanka: Which Chopra Sister Looks Better With Akshay On-screen?

Parineeti Chopra has worked with many B-town superstars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh amid others. Out of which, Parineeti Chopra did her last successful film with Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi Kumar who has worked with several Bollywood actors in his three-decades-long acting career has also shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra in many movies. But with which Chopra sister does Akshay looks better on-screen is the question of the hour. With the help of some facts let us determine which Jodi looks better-

Parineeti Chopra or Priyanka Chopra: Akshay Kumar looks better with who?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra featured opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time in the movie Kesari. The period drama fared well at the box-office. Kesari released in the year 2019. Helmed by filmmaker Anurag Singh, Kesari is a war action flick based on an important Indian historical event. The Parineeti Chopra starrer minted ₹207.09 crores at the box-office.

Parineeti Chopra and Akshay played a romantic couple in the movie. Made at a budget of ₹ 80 crores, Kesari garnered a lot of critical acclaims as well for its high-octane action sequences. With 7.4/10 ratings on IMDb and 94% Google users liking the movie, this Pari-Akki movie is a must-watch for the fans of the dynamic duo.

Priyanka Chopra

Unlike Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka has done many movies with Kumar. However, most of their movies are love triangles like Aitraaz, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.Except for one titled Waqt: The Race Against Time. In this 2005, Vipul Amrutlal Shah movie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay played a happily married couple. Waqt: The Race Against Time is a family emotional family drama also starring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Made at a budget of ₹16 crores, this Priyanka Chopra starrer earned ₹42.48 crores at the box-office. With a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb and 89% Google users liking it, Waqt: The Race Against Time is way behind in terms of box-office collections in comparison to Parineeti and Akshay's Kesari. Hence based on facts, it is evident that it is Parineeti Chopra instead of Priyanka Chopra, was appreciated more with Akshay Kumar on the silver screen.

