Tips And Tricks On To How To Level Up Your Instagram Profile Like Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most avid social media users. She is often seen sharing several stunning pictures on her Instagram handle making fans go all gaga over it. Fans are also reportedly seen imitating her looks, outfits and much more. And if you’re also looking at how to level up your Instagram profile just like Parineeti Chopra, here are a few tricks that will help you ace it.

Natural sunlight is your friend

The easiest way to get a feed-worthy photo is to get some natural light into your frame. While finding the right angle, good lighting is also very important as the rays of the sunlight will make your cheekbones look chiselled and your jaw smoother as it reaches the high points of your face. For Parineeti’s recent throwback picture one can notice the radiant glow on her face due to the soft rays of the sun.

Less is more

It is often advised by several professionals that minimal makeup or no make-up is always better. As it. And Parineeti’s Instagram handle is proof that less is more, as she is often seen posting pictures with very minimal makeup. The actor is mostly seen opting for a nude or light shade of makeup as it gives a natural look as well a glow. Check out this picture of the actor below.

Experiment with lighting

Apart from natural sunlight, one can experiment with several other sources of lighting. One can opt for dim light, rice lights, torchlight and many more to experiment with. In this picture, Parineeti has opted for dim lights as it gives warm effects yet making it look stunning. Check out the picture below.

Go easy on the editing

One must not get into detailed editing of their picture as they will lose the natural feel of it making it look unrealistic. Opt for simple editing options such as play with the contrast, blur, brightness, effects and keep it to a bare minimum. In the picture, Parineeti has opted for a bright picture opting for a rainbow effect making it look very natural. Take a look.

Play with light and shadow

Parineeti’s picture will also make you want to play with light and shadow. The actor’s play with light and shadow added more drama to the picture as the locks of hair framing her face created a wonderful shadow on her face. Take a look.

