Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Black Shimmery Saree Better?

Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Parineeti Chopra has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Kangana Ranaut has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the black shimmery saree better. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra vs Kangana Ranaut- Who wore the black shimmery saree better?

Parineeti has worn this beautiful black colour shimmery net saree. The blouse of the saree has a deep neck and is sleeveless. She wore large silver earrings and gave her hair a middle partition, with a messy bun tied at the back. She completed her look with bold makeup.

In comparison to Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut has worn a complete shimmery black saree, with a plain sleeveless black blouse. She has worn a white and green colour, ethnic choker and has carried a black shimmery handbag. Kangana has made a retro hairstyle, giving her hair a puffy look. Kangana Ranaut has applied nude makeup and a winged eye-liner.

On the work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen on the big screen in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi (2019). The actor was next going to be seen in Dibankar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The movie was going to release in March 2020, but it got postponed due to the global pandemic. No further release date of the movie has officially been announced yet.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in Panga (2020). In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in national Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office. Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The movie is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role with Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

