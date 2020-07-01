Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Judges People By Looking At Their Nail's Shape And Size

Parineeti Chopra has, over the years, established her niche as an actor. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Parineeti entered the industry with Maneesh Malhotra’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), and has proved her versatility time and again. During her appearance on a popular Indian talk-show, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she judges a person by looking at their nails. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

How Parineeti Chopra judges people

Parineeti Chopra is most commonly known for her unique and quirky style of doing things differently. As she appeared on the very popular Indian talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside co-star Siddharth Malhotra for the promotion of her movie Jabariya Jodi (2019), host Kapil Sharma asked her many questions. Kapil Sharma spoke to Parineeti Chopra about a 'judgment skill' that he believes she has -- that is, judging people on the basis of their nail’s length and shape. Parineeti Chopra agreed to this and further elaborated on the same. She said that as soon as she meets someone, her eyes directly go towards their nails, and she observes them very minutely. If the nails are fully shaped, then, according to her, the person is ''good and trustworthy''. Moreover, if the nails are small and not in its shape, he/she is not a trustworthy person, she said. Parineeti Chopra also revealed that she has learned this technique from her father.

This quality of Parineeti Chopra left Kapil Sharma, Siddharth Malhotra, and the audience in splits. Adding to it all, Chopra said that she even judged the host, Kapil Sharma, through his nails, the minute she arrived at the show. Kapil Sharma took it all in good humour.

On the work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen on the big screen in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi (2019). The actor will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The movie was going to release in March 2020, but it got postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. No further release date of the movie has officially been announced yet.

