Parineeti Chopra Proves She Is A 90s Kid As She Gets Nostalgic Watching An Old Ad

Parineeti Chopra is known as a strong and dedicated actor in Bollywood, who is not only known for her acting but also for her singing skills Parineeti Chopra has made a fabulous career for herself since her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Initially, Parineeti was about to chase her career in investment banking and also attained a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. Parineeti Chopra, however, later joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant and formerly got a role in one of its production. Some of the acto's popular hits include Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, and many more.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Grooves To Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Song 'Desi Girl'; Watch Video Here

The star recently revealed that she is a 90’s kid as she gets emotional while watching old ads. During these quarantine days, she watched an old ad of Dairy milk and got emotional. Parineeti Chopra thinks that her childhood was so beautiful and simple, as they knew every ad jingle and phone numbers by heart. She says that people were so easy and innocent, and thinks that this quarantine will teach those people the importance of the good-old-days. She also mentions that if you also get emotional while watching such an ad or this ad then you are a 90’s kid.

You know you’re a 90s kid when - you watch this ad and get emotional... Which I just did! Arghh such beautiful, simpler times 💜 We knew every word to every ad jingle, phone numbers by heart, tape cassettes, movie posters on the walls. What innocence! Maybe this virus will teach us to become those people again?? (I have not been paid by Dairy Milk to post this) . #NotAnAd #90sKids #Nostalgia #DairyMilk #CoronaVirus

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Wore The Stylish Black Saree Better?

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Aced The Lehenga Look Better?

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Starrers With Amazing Soundtracks | See The List Here

The actor has been staying indoor amidst lockdown and urged her fans to do the same. She is also trying to bring cheer to the life of her fans through her quarantine update. She also participated in a home-concert #IforIndia to raise awareness and donations about the ongoing issue.

The actor has also been sharing some of her adorable childhood posts from the 90s. Check out her cute post from her childhood. Parineeti Chopra is looking cute as a button in these old childhood photos with her younger brothers.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Aced The Lehenga Look Better?

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Wore The Stylish Black Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.