Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Aced The Lehenga Look Better?

Parineeti Chopra and Anita Hassanandani are popular names in the film and television industry. Apart from their acting prowess, both the actors are also know for their amazing fashion sense. Both the actors, Parineeti Chopra and Anita Hassanandani are avid social media users and keeps updating their fashion pieces and social media. The actors love to wear traditional outfit and were spotted in a fashion face-off as both sported an equally splendid traditional heavy work lehenga.

Anita Hassanandani had donned the beautiful orange ethnic look for her photoshoot, while Parineeti Chopra wore the gorgeous grey lehenga choli. Talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, and netizens compared their appearances to choose who donned the lehenga look better. Take a look at their impeccable pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra in grey lehenga choli

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a beautiful grey lehenga choli for the wedding ceremony of her cousin Priyanka Chopra. Her designer lehenga choli for the wedding occasion was designed by popular fashion designer, Sabyasachi. Parineeti Chopra proves that she is a classic Indian beauty and loves to wear ethnic attires. Parineeti Chopra is looking royal in a beautiful lehenga and styled by Sanjana Batra.

The heavily embroidered lehenga was heavily accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and Maang Tika from the designer. Parineeti Chopra’s was looking stunning with her well-defined eyes, a nude shade of lipstick. Her hairstyle was neatly parted at the centre, perfectly complementing her look. Fans claimed that the beautiful actor, Parineeti Chopra looked classy and stunning in the pictures.

Anita Hassanandani in orange lehenga

Anita Hassanandani’s dazzling orange lehenga had a fashionable boat neck blouse. Anita Hassanandani donned the traditional attire with sheer grace. Anita Hassanandani’s bridal photoshoot with Neha Adhvik Mahajan for the Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan brides of India bagged this voguish lehenga look. The beautifully detailed classic traditional bridal attire looked extremely regal on the beautiful actor.

Anita Hassanandani kept her lehenga look shiny by wearing a heavy diamond necklace, earrings, and Maang Tika, Nathani and a ring which comprised of heavy jewellery. She wore pinkish brown coloured makeup, accompanied with smokey eyes, and amazing nude makeup to complement the look. Anita Hassanandani’s classic bridal look was perfectly matched with her Punjabi Kaleerein. Fans claimed that Anita Hassanandani looked royal and impeccable in the picture.

