Parineeti Chopra Is A Woke Millennial; See Her Posts On Social Awareness

As the world fights a battle against a pandemic, actor Parineeti Chopra has been using her massive following on social media to create awareness. and raise funds for the needy. From praising efforts of the frontline workers to urging people to stay home, here are the times the actress has proven that she is a woke millennial.

A coffee date for raising funds

Parineeti Chopra collaborated with a brand which was donating all the funds collected to feed the needy during the pandemic. The donations collected was going to daily wage earners who were struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Check out her post here:

Let’s go on a virtual coffee date!☕Log onto https://t.co/HyjzIqn4Om & enter now. Your donation will provide ration kits to daily wage laborers who are struggling to feed their families during the lockdown, & give you a chance to hang out with me @GiveIndia @FankindOfficial pic.twitter.com/EhDPOp497o — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 7, 2020

Appreciating Mumbai Police

Parineeti Chopra appreciated a clever edit of Mumbai Police which urged people to stay home during the pandemic. The actress shared the initiative image on her Twitter account. Check out the edit here:

Shedding light on the current situation

Parineeti Chopra re-tweeted tennis prodigy Sania Mirza’s post calling out on people not sparing a thought about people struggling with hunger. Here is the post that Pareineeti re-tweeted:

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

Urging people to stay home

Parineeti Chopra shared Akshay Kumar’s post regarding people violating rules regarding social distancing. She called it ‘the only way” to fight the virus that is taking a toll on many. In the video, Akshay Kumar is talking about the risks of venturing outside.

Appreciating the front-line workers.

Parineeti Chopra once again put her massive following into good use, she urged everyone to cooperate with the authorities. She also thanked the front-line medical warriors.

