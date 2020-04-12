Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid About Parent's Divorce; Says She Has Two Happy Homes

Sara Ali Khan is the newest diva on the block. Just three films old, Sara is already a movie wonder and a mass favourite. In one of her interview's , the 'Kedarnath' actor opened up about Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh’s divorce. Take a look at what the Love Aaj Kal actor said on her parents separation.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about parent's divorce

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, talking about how glad she is that her parents are not together, Sara said that it is not necessary that two people must be together when they don’t like living together. She further added that if you are unhappy then how can you keep your kids happy? At a very early age, she understood that her mother and father were happier that way. She could have been brought up in an extremely unhappy, unstable and toxic household. But, today she lives with the world’s best mother in the most secure, happiest and healthiest space ever.

She also said that people even used to ask her whether she missed the idea of a Sunday family lunch? Answeing that, Sara said as far as her father is concerned, he has never let her feel that they do not live together and was always just a phone call away. She tells that she has two happy homes with two happy parents rather than one unhappy home.

On the work front

On the professional front, Sara was last in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. At present, the actor is gearing up for her next appearance in Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she will be also seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

