Sara Ali Khan Shares Who She Is Really Thinking About, Says It's Not Leonardo DiCaprio

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been spending time with her family during the quarantine. She has been very active on her social media and has been updating her fans about her time in lockdown. Sara Ali Khan shared her dance videos, throwback pictures and even had some fun times with her brother while socially distancing herself. On the occasion of Easter, the actor took to her social media to wish her fans in a comic manner. Check out how Sara Ali Khan wished her fans on Easter.

Sara Ali Khan’s photos

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself on her social media account as she wished her fans on Easter. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black coloured full sleeves top and leaving her hair open in natural-looking curls. She wore contrasting red lipstick to highlight the look and wore some kohl and mascara to define her eyes.

While posting the picture on her Instagram account she shared a funny caption. As she wished her fans on Easter she also mentioned that she was not thinking of Leonardo DiCaprio. In the post, she wrote, ‘When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs.’ (sic) Fans of the star have showered the post with many hearts as well as fire emoji.

About Sara Ali Khan’s movies

Sara Ali Khan was last seen essaying the role of Zoe in the Imtiaz Ali directed film Love Aaj Kal. The Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma starrer Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine’s day this year. She will now be seen in the film Collie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. About 25 years back the movie Coolie No. 1 was released with Govinda in the lead. However, director David Dhawan is all set to bring back the magic of his film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

