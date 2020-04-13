Nia Sharma To Sara Ali Khan - Celebs Who Sported Tracksuit Ensembles Effortlessly

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it ruffles or sleeve drama, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensemble right. From casual sporty looks to all-glammed up outfits, Bollywood celebrities have always given major fashion inspiration to their fans by sporting every look right. Here are a few celebrity-inspired tracksuit looks to try.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of those actors who are known for experimental and bold fashion choices. Nia Sharma sported a red tracksuit ensemble for an event. The actor wore a red jacket with white stripe detailing and paired it with white spaghetti and white shorts. For the rest of her looks, she kept it glammed up with bold makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a lavender tracksuit with multicolour detailing for her airport look. The actor wore a purple jacket with a detailing of pink, black and orange. She kept it glammed up by pairing shoes of the same colour. Sara Ali Khan completed her look with black sunglasses and open hair look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her airport looks. This time the actor donned a gorgeous yellow tracksuit. She wore a yellow jacket with white stripe detailing and paired it with a white tank top. Deepika Padukone completed her look with minimal makeup and white sneakers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a lilac tracksuit for her airport look. She wore a lavender coloured tracksuit and paired it with a white tank top. She completed her look with white sunglasses and white sneakers. Alia Bhatt added colour to her outfit with a yellow bag.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan wore a classic black tracksuit for his gym visit. The actor wore a black jacket with grey detailing and paired it with a grey graphic t-shirt. He completed the look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

