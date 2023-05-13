Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Delhi And Punjab CMs To Attend

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged today (May 13) in the national capital. As per reports, the ceremony is going to be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. Nevertheless, the guestlist includes many A-listers from the film fraternity.

The guest list for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement includes designer Manish Malhotra, who is reportedly designing the bride’s couture, and tennis player Sania Mirza. As per reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Maan will also be in attendance at the event. Besides them, Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra is also going to attend the ceremony and is flowing in from the US.

Priyanka Chopra flies down to Delhi for sister’s engagement ceremony

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently based in the USA is reported to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The Citadel actor was snapped at the London airport where she stopped for a layover flight between New York to New Delhi. Priyanka is reported to make a short trip just for the ceremony, while husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie will not be joining her.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement venue

ANI reported that the engagement ceremony of the couple will take place at Kapurthala House, near Delhi’s Connaught Place. Kapurthala House was the former residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala and makes for a perfect wedding venue with lush green exteriors and royal interiors. Photos and videos of the preparations at the venue have been going viral.

Parineeti Chopra to wear Manish Malhotra lehenga

Parineeti Chopra is reported to wear a subtle ivory couture designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha will be seen in an ivory achkan designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdev. The designer revealed that Parineeti and Raghav will be wearing colour-coordinated outfits.