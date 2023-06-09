Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Shopping For Wedding In London? Video Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got enagaged last month in New Delhi. The couple has been making headlines ever since they were first spotted together. On May 13 they finally made their relationship official by exchanging rings. They are reported to be getting married soon.

Recently, a picture of the couple from the streets of London started circulating on social media. They obliged fans with selfies as they shopped in the city.

For the day out, Parineeti was dressed in a pink outfit teamed with blue denim. On the other hand, the AAP leader donned casual attire. In the video shared by a fan, the couple could be seen taking a stroll together.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recee for wedding destination?

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arriving at Rajasthan together. | Image: Parineeti Chopra FC/Twitter)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently made news when they arrived in Rajasthan. It was reported that the couple is touring the some cities there to look for the perfect location for their big day. It is also being reported that the couple is eyeing a date in October for their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha ‘the one’

(Parineeti and Raghav during the Ardas ceremony at their engagement celebrations. | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in the presence of close friends and family on May 13. The couple got exchanged in Kapurthala House, New Delhi. In attendance at the event were Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh, Manish Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others.

The Ishaqzaade actress took to her social media to share pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony. The actress shared the picture with her future husband and gave insight into their secretive romance. She mentioned that she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ as soon as she had breakfast with him one morning.