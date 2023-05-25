Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share Joyful, Emotional Moments In Dreamy Engagement Photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged earlier this month. The photos from their ceremony went viral on social media, with fans showering the newly engaged couple with blessings. Recently, new photos from the ceremony were shared online. The album featured some mushy, never-seen-before and emotional moments of the couple.

There were pictures from their ardas, some candid moments of the actress embracing her fiance in a warm hug, the couple praying and a sweet moment in which Raghav wiped a tear off an emotional Parineeti's eyes. "When two worlds come together, love creates its own universe. Some special moments from a very special evening," read the caption. Check out the post below:

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi in the presence of their family members and close friends. Also, several pictures from a video of their intimate gathering are doing the rounds on the internet, in which the couple looked excited in between the ceremony as they stole romantic moments. Along with them, the whole family could be seen having a blast.

In the first and last set of college images, Parineeti and Raghav shared mushy moments. In some images, The Girl on the Train actress could be seen giving a peck on Raghav's cheek. In another set of collage photos, Parineeti and her brothers Sahaj and Shivang got teary-eyed and hugged each other.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

On the day of their engagement, Parineeti wore a custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and mangtika. Her outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raghav wore an ivory blush sherwani designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

When will Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get married?

As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot later this year. The actress also invited her sister Priyanka and asked her to be ready for bridesmaid duties. Parineeti, on the work front, will be seen in Chamkila next, directed by Imtiaz Ali.