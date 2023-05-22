Priyanka Chopra Performs Bridesmaid Duties At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chandha's Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra are cousins and share a good bond. Recently, Priyanka Chopra flew down to New Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony of her younger sister Parineeti with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The Ishaqzaade actress has shared a special photo of the sisters from her special day.

Taken 5 five years apart, the pictures show the Chopra sisters turn bridesmaids for each other on their respective big days. Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a new photo from her engagement wherein, the Citadel actress is applying ‘teeka’ on the groom, Raghav’s forehead. She also put a picture taken at Priyanka’s wedding in 2018.

During Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, the Ishaqzaade actress turned bridesmaid for her sister. In a photo from a pre-wedding festivity, Parineeti Chopra can be seen applying ‘haldi’ to Nick Jonas. An amalgamation of the two photos serves sister goals featuring a full circle moment.

Parineeti Chopra shares details of her first meeting with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with Raghav Chadha on May 13 in the presence of close friends and family. Parineeti took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures from the celebrations and also penned an emotional note about Raghav. The actress shared that she met the politician for the first time at breakfast and since then she knew, ‘he is the one’. The 34 years old actress also called Raghav her ‘home’.

Priyanka Chopra attends Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

Priyanka Chopra made a short and quick trip to India solely to attend Parineeti’s engagement on May 13. The Citadel star was dressed in a neon green saree for her sister’s special day. Priyanka made the trip alone, without her husband Nick Jonas or daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Apart from family, singer Mika Singh, designer Manish Malhotra, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Maan also attended the ceremony. The actor-politician couple twinned in pastels outfits on the day.