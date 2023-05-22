Parineeti Chopra Is Visibly Emotional, Holds Raghav Chadha Close In Unseen Engagement Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. The couple exchanged rings amid close family and friends. The Ishaqzaade actress has shared new, unseen photos from the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures from the engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra penned an emotional note. In the caption, the actress wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humor, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”. The pictures shared by her feature the couple’s candid moments from the event.

Talking more about the engagement ceremony, Parineeti noted, “Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined. 💕”. As soon as the actress posted the photos, wishes poured in for her and Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra added pictures with her brothers and other family members are well.

Raghav Chadha shares pictures from the engagement

Sharing the same photos on his social media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha also penned a sweet caption for his lady love. Amid the series of pictures, one photo that caught the eye of the netizens was wherein tears flow down Parineeti’s cheek and Raghav can be seen wiping it. Along with the picture, the politician wrote, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support.”.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. The couple exchanged rings at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi after an ardaas puja in the evening. In attendance at the event were Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and designer Manish Malhotra.