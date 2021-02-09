Can't Wait For 'The Girl On The Train'? Here's Psychological Thrillers To Keep You Company

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train is an upcoming psychological mystery thriller based on the 2015 novel by Paula Hawkins. Starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Hydari and Kirti Kulhari, the plot of the film revolves around the life of an alcoholic widow who gets embroiled in a murder investigation. The film is all set to release on February 26 and ahead of the movie’s release, here we have compiled a list of psychological thrillers that you can add to your watch list.

Movies Like Girl on the Train:

Raman Raghav 2.0

Released in 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 is a neo-noir psychological thriller flick. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and Sobhit Dhulipala in the lead roles. The premise of the film chronicles the life of a disturbed serial killer, Ramanna who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, the investigating officer of his case. Constantly evading the law, Ramanna tries to convince Raghavan that they are similar.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Featuring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological thriller film. The story narrates the life of Karthik, an introvert who is ridiculed by his boss. After facing several setbacks in life, Karthik receives a phone call from a stranger one day which changes his life forever.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within chronicles the life of Inspector Shekhawat and his wife Roshni. The couple is suffering from the trauma of the untimely death of their son. While Roshni openly struggles to deal with her loss, on the other hand, Shekhawat engages himself into solving the mysterious death of an actor.

Phobia

Starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, Phobia is a psychological thriller directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The plot of the story essays the life of a talented artist Mehak, who develops agoraphobia after being assaulted by a taxi driver. When Mehak moves in her new apartment, she feels an evil force has possessed her owing to her visions.

My Birthday Song

This psychological thriller film was directed by Samir Soni and starred Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Suri in the lead role. While celebrating his 40th birthday, Rajiv gets intimate with a stranger but later he realises it was just his dream. However, events that follow later makes him question about the night.

