Parineeti Chopra Reveals Who Was 'her Biggest Co-actor' In 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled The Girl On The Train on the streaming giant Netflix. The Ishaqzaade actor has been sharing stills and snippets from her latest venture, which has further increased her fans' curiosity about the thriller movie. Read on to know about Pari's latest Instagram post, where she talks about her biggest co-star in the film.

Parineeti Chopra's photos

The Girl On The Train will hit screens on February 26, 2021. The trailer of the thriller mystery movie was released recently and it got rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The actor took to Instagram and shared one of her looks from the film and wrote, "Tears - my biggest co-star on this film. ðŸšŠ" In the picture that she shared, Pari can be seen wearing a black sweater and crying, which has lead to smudged kohl around her eyes. The trailer also shows several scenes where she can be seen crying and screaming. You can see her Instagram post here.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram following is close to 32 million and her latest post garnered close to 75k likes within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor rushed to comment and praised her for the film. While one comment read, "Can't wait for the filmðŸ˜ðŸ”¥", another one said, "So amazing ðŸ¥ºðŸ’•". You can see some of the comments here.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti can be seen travelling across various parts of London on the train in the trailer. She will be portraying the role of Meera Kapoor, a divorcee who fixates on the life of a perfect couple from afar during her train journey. The movie synopsis reveals that Meera gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds the truth about her own life. You can watch the trailer here.

Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera, an alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in the missing woman investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of the missing woman and Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in Netflix's original film Bulbul will be playing the role of Meera's ex-husband in the thriller. The flick also stars Pink actor Kriti Kulhari who will be seen playing the role of a detective in the missing woman case. The original Hollywood movie had Emily Blunt in the lead role.

