Parineeti Chopra Says 'DND' As She Embarks On A Vacation Mode

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to tell the world that she shouldn’t be disturbed as the actor starts her vacation today. Fans and friends had some fun reactions to her post. Read along to know more.

Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram Post

Parineeti Chopra has announced about her Do Not Disturb mode on her Instagram as she is on what looks like a vacation. She uploaded a sun-kissed picture and captioned it as ‘DND’ along with the ringer off emoji. The actor sported mint green athleisure pants, a black top along with a white trench coat. She paired these up with a pair of grey shoes and an off-white Gucci sling bag. Chopra also took proper COVID precautions as she is seen wearing a mask in the picture.

Fans, friends and family of the actor spammed the comments section of the post. The fans have left emojis like hearts and claps in their comments. The comments to watch out for are of Paree’s brothers and Amaal Malik, have a look here.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post about her ‘Waiting’

The actor also took to her Instagram last week as she uploaded a picture of herself on a sofa as she looks out of the window. The actor wore a pair of gym leggings and a jacket in the picture and had her hair left open. She had her phone in her hands and gazed outside and put the caption “Waiting.” Her fans couldn’t help but ask her who she was waiting for.

Parineeti in the work front

On the work front, Parineeti last appeared in the movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The actor has several movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the trailer for which was launched just before the lockdown. It is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Arjun Kapoor. Parineeti will play the titular role in the movie Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal, and will also be seen in the movies Zahoor, Mira and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

