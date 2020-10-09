Parineeti Chopra Says 'waiting' As She Poses On Couch, Fans Ask 'for Whom?'

Parineeti Chopra confused her fans with a mysterious caption in her latest post. On October 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her sitting on her couch. Sharing the casual pic, Parineeti Chopra simply wrote, 'Waiting.. ðŸŽ‹', in her caption. This made fans speculate what the actor was waiting for. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post.

Parineeti 'waiting' on her couch

In this picture, Parineeti Chopra can be seen wearing a black bummer jacket clubbed with grey yoga pants. She wore a pair of white sneakers. The actor's hair was left open and she opted for a no-makeup look. Parineeti posed sitting on her couch, holding her phone and looking outside the window. She also had her face mask kept beside her.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra wiith Tara Sutaria or Parineeti Chopra, which pair is better?

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Parineeti were quick to share their responses. They seemed confused and asked her what she was waiting for. Celebs and popular personalities also reacted in the comment section. Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra commented on her post. He wrote, 'Coming'. Sahaj Chopra and Malhar Thakar also commented on Chopra's post.

One of the users commented, 'For what??ðŸ™Œ'. One of her fans asked, 'Kiska wait kar rahe ho ma'amðŸ˜' (Who are you waiting for ma'am). Showering the actor with compliments, another fan commented, 'I am watching all ur films again during this lockdown phase..... Waiting eagerly for the upcoming ones......... A rare combination of beauty with talent making India proud as an artiste.... All the very best and certainly u will reach greater height in coming days'. Check out some more fan comments below.

Image Credits - Parineeti Chopra Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur show off their culinary skills; see video

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has several films lined up in the list of her upcoming movies. For her next, she will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film's trailer was launched before lockdown. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film stars Arjun Kapoor as Parineeti's love interest. She also will be seen in Sania Nehwal's biopic, Sania. Parineeti also boats the cast ensemble of films like Zahoor, Mira and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra shares Amaal Malik's story of prasing her film's song 'Teri Mitti'

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra shares her 'funda' during photoshoot in throwback post; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.