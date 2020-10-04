Sidharth Malhotra Wiith Tara Sutaria Or Parineeti Chopra, Which Pair Is Better?

Sidharth Malhotra is considered to be one of the best new-generation actors in Bollywood. He is especially known for his romantic roles and has featured with multiple talented female leads. The actor has such great chemistry with his female co-stars that fans often speculate about if they are dating in real life. Two actors that Sidharth Malhotra has been linked with are Parineeti Chopra and Tara Sutaria. Here is a comparison between Sidharth Malhotra with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra with Tara Sutaria.

Sidharth Malhotra with Parineeti Chopra vs Sidharth Malhotra with Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra first featured alongside Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic comedy-drama starred Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as the two main romantic leads. This movie perfectly showcased the amazing chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. The movie was a commercial success and was loved by Sidharth Malhotra's fans.

The actor also featured alongside Parineeti Chopra in the 2019 movie Jabariya Jodi. This film was an action-comedy that once again starred Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as the leads. Sidharth plays the role of a thug who kidnaps greedy grooms who demand hefty dowries. He then forces the groom to marry the girl that they were extorting. However, he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart Babli Singh (Parineeti Chopra) and falls in love.

But Sidharth decides to choose his career as a thug over his love. This enrages Parineeti Chopra's character, who decides to kidnap Sidharth Malhotra and force him to marry her. This movie was also a success and was loved by Sidharth and Parineeti fans. The IMDb rating of this movie is 6.8/10.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recently featured together in the 2019 masala film Marjaavaan. The movie was a tragedy with Riteish Deshmukh playing the main villain. Sidharth plays a goon in the water mafia who is a rival of Riteish Deshmukh's character. When Riteish finds out that Sidharth is in love with Tara Sutaria, he plots to kill them both. Riteish Deshmukh then makes Sidharth kill Tara Sutaria's character, which completely breaks his heart. The movie perfectly showcases Sidharth and Tara's chemistry even amid tragic scenes. IMDb rated this movie a 3.5/10.

