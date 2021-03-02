'Saina or Sania?', ask netizens as Parineeti Chopra movie's poster gets 'basics' wrong

Saina, based on Olympics bronze-winning badminton player Sania Nehwal, has been in the making for the past few years. After the controversies of multiple delays and change of lead actor, the movie made headlines for the wrong reasons again when the first poster of the movie was unveiled on Tuesday. Netizens jokingly asked if the poster designer confused badminton for tennis over lead actor Parineeti Chopra’s hand position.

Saina poster trolled

The first poster of Saina was of an image of the protagonist’s hand with a tricolour band on her wrist, and the shuttlecock above the hand, that made up the letters of the name 'Saina.'

SAINA NEHWAL BIOPIC RELEASE DATE... #Saina - starring #ParineetiChopra essaying the part of renowned badminton player #SainaNehwal in the biopic - to release on 26 March 2021... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah. pic.twitter.com/gvxm4YR56m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2021

While the poster won praises from Parineeti’s fans and other netizens, many pointed out the ‘error’ on it. For the uninitiated, in badminton, a player does an underarm service, with the hand above the shuttlecock. It is in lawn tennis, that the player does an overarm service, where the likely possibility of the hand being lower than the playing object, as seen in the poster.

Netizens quipped over getting the 'basics' wrong, and asked if they had consulted Saina Nehwal on it. Some also changed the position of the letters of the word 'Saina', to state that it looked more like Sania, referring to tennis player Sania Mirza.

This looks more like Sania and less of Saina looking at the position of the hand.. — Ram (@ramarc31) March 2, 2021

Poster mein hi basics galat hai, pata nahi film kaise banaya hoga 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️

Atleast Saina se consult karke poster nikalte 😂😂 — Sagar Sahoo (@sagar_sah00) March 2, 2021

I only remember Saina as a badminton player. Never knew she was a tennis player too😅 — Saket Singh Raghuvanshi 🇮🇳 (@saket9033) March 2, 2021

Is it Sania mirza biopic Or Saina Nehwal's 😅 — ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@mysorerocks) March 2, 2021

Hahaha.. Tennis service in Badminton ?? 🤣🤣🤣 — That Nair Boy (@surajv369) March 2, 2021

Parineeti Chopra's Saina

Meanwhile, the makers also released the teaser of the movie moments later. With moments of Saina’s victory and intense preparation, Parineeti could be heard saying, ‘Saamne koi bhi ho, mai toh maar dungi.’ The movie directed by Amole Gupta, hits the theatres on March 26.

