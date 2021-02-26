Parineeti Chopra Croons The Song 'Matlabi Yaariyan' As 'The Girl On The Train' Releases

Parineeti Chopra's next film The Girl On The Train based on the book of the same name by Paul Hawkins is releasing on Netflix on Friday. On the day of The Girl On The Train's release, Parineeti shared a song that she crooned for the film. She shared her song Matlabi Yariyan, where she is seen singing the unplugged version of the song. She wrote on Instagram, "Ending a 1.5 year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film .. go check it out .. AND .. #TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now." Take a look at her crooning Matlabi Yaariyan here.

The Girl On The Train, a film by Bard of Blood director Ribhu Dasgupta, releases on Netflix on Friday, February 26. Parineeti Chopra in her latest update has shared that she sang a song titled Matlabi Yaariyan for the film, which has lyrics by Kumaar and music by Vipin Kumar. Here's the full song by Parineeti Chopra for The Girl On The Train.

Parineeti Chopra in an Instagram post recently appealed to her fans to avoid spreading spoilers for the film on the day of its release on February 26. In the appeal, the film's team has requested the audiences to not reveal any spoilers as it is a murder mystery. They added that revealing spoilers would ruin their hard work as well as a viewer's experience of watching the film. Here's a look at the post.

The Girl on the Train's cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari and others. The film's plot is about Meera Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) who is an alcoholic and suffers from amnesia after waking up with bruises in a bathtub. Meera is soon embroiled in a murder investigation after Nusrat (Aditi Rao Hydari) gets murdered and all the evidence is seemingly pointing towards her. She then embarks on a perilous journey to find out what happened during the night Nusrat was murdered.

The film is based on Paula Hawkins' book of the same name which was adapted into the 2016 Hollywood hit starring Emily Blunt in the lead role. Parineeti Chopra revealed that she was doing her best to emulate Emily's role and paid a tribute to the actor with comparison shots on her birthday. Take a look at her post here!

Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10% of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JqUKmjRXwu — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 23, 2021

