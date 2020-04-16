Parineeti Chopra's Songs That Are Perfect For Best Friend's Bachelorette

Parineeti Chopra is known as a strong and dedicated actor in Bollywood. Parineeti Chopra is not only known for her acting and singing skills, but also her stunning fashion sense and stylish appearance. She makes sure that her appearance in the music videos that she performs is up-to mark. So, to have a blast at your best friend’s bachelorette party, here are some Parineeti Chopra's songs to enjoy.

Parineeti Chopra's best party theme songs

Jhalla Wallah

Parineeti Chopra’s first song in which she flaunted her dance moves along with Gauhar Khan. Jhalla Wallah is one of the most popular songs of Parineeti from the film Ishaqzaade. This popular party anthem is sung by Shreya Ghoshal which made the song a hit with her melodious voice. Have a look at the music video:

Proper Patola

Proper Patola song is one of the most popular and hit singles from Parineeti’s movie Namaste England. The party theme song which was a viral track is recorded by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Proper Patola, the music video presents Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the lead characters of the film. The music video became an instant chartbuster as a party anthem, here is a look at the music video:

Punjabi Wedding Song

Punjabi Wedding Song is one of the most popular songs to date, which comes from the leading pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti from the well-acclaimed film Hasee Toh Phasee. Parineeti Chopra gave her career’s best performance in this song along with flaunting her quirky dance moves. Punjabi Wedding Song is a wedding party song, that became a success as soon as it was released. The song was sung by the artists, Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal, and Vishal–Shekhar. Here is the music video-

Drama Queen

Drama Queen is another track from the film Hasee Toh Phasee that is one of the best party songs. The song is sung by popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and features the lead pairs of the film, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the song. Along with their funky performance in the song, it is also a number one track to lit your best friend’s bachelorette party.

