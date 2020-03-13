Parineeti Chopra's Favourite Khan Is Not Who You'd Think It Is

Parineeti Chopra is a Bollywood actor who is known for films like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, etc. In a new chat show, The Kill Dil actor revealed which Khan from Bollywood she admires the most. Read on to know more on the subject.

Read Also: The India Film Festival Of Los Angeles Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare

Not Salman or Aamir, Parineeti Chopra is a fan of this Khan

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar cast members Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra recently graced a chat show to promote their upcoming film. The stars opened about their career, romance and life in general. Parineeti Chopra also revealed which Khan from the industry she was a fan of while growing up and still admires. To everybody's surprise, it is neither of the three Khans who people would obviously think of including Salman and Aamir.

Talking to the host of the chat show, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she was huge Saif Ali Khan fan and anybody who knows her closely will vouch for it. She also said she just loves him and she adores spending time with him off-screen now that she is also an actor. Her respect and love for Saif Ali Khan have only increased over time.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma's Fans Declare Her Movies A "genre On Its Own" After Her 'NH 10' Post

Parineeti Chopra said she used to collect chips packet that Saif Ali Khan used to endorse back then and even had his posters up on her walls. She further added that they were not allowed to see a lot of movies while growing up but she never missed any of Saif’s films. She concluded by saying she loved him back then and she loves him more now.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The is being helmed by Dibakar Benerjee and also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role and is slated to release on March 20, 2020. Parineeti Chopra is also going to be featured in Saina Nehwal's biopic and in the movie The Girl on the Train by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Read Also: Farah Khan Set For 'Corona Staycation' With Family; Urges Fans To 'sanitize Please'

Read Aso: Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham Singh' To Release On January 15, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.