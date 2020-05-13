Who Is Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Boyfriend | Here's All You Need To Know

Parineeti Chopra has been very open about her life except for her love life. In a past interview with a publication, the actress had revealed that she is not really ready to talk about her personal life just yet. When questioned about the dating rumours she did not have any comments about it. She had also announced that she is not secretive but likes to remain true to herself and she believes that there is no need to make anything official.

Parineeti Chopra's speculated boyfriend

Parineeti Chopra is speculated to be dating Charit Desai. Even though the two have not made any official statements and announcements, there are pictures of the two with friends and family members. Rumours suggested that Charit and Parineeti have been dating for quite some time now.

Who is Parineeti Chopra's boyfriend?

Charit Desai is into production and reportedly has been an assistant director to films like Agneepath, Teen Patti, Chandni Chowk To China and Rann. According to reports and rumours, there are even wedding bells in the Jabariya Jodi star’s life. Parineeti Chopra has, however, not commented on the reports.

The reports of Parineeti Chopra and Charit Desai dating grew stronger when the two posed side by side in one of the pictures on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. Parineeti Chopra was all smiles in the picture shared by her cousin sister. In the picture were her friends and family including Nick Jonas. Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner posed in the group pic.

Charit Desai's picture with Parineeti Chopra

