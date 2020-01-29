Varun Dhawan's Bezubaan Phir Se Vs Bezubaan Kab Se: Which One Is Better?

Movie franchises has been in trend and going on for quite a time now. But there are few songs that turns popular and creating a series of their own. One of them is Bezubaan which gain much popularity and new additions were further made in follow up films. There are three songs which convey three different stories, read to know more.

Bezubaan songs series

Bezubaan

The first song Bezubaan was from the film ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), released in 2013. It was sung by Mohit Chauhan, Abhishek Azaad, Priya Panchal and rap was by Tanvi Shah and Deane Sequeira. The lyrics were written by Mayur Puri and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Bezubaan got an appreciation for the performances of the artist and the emotions that it conveyed. It has a soulful sound with high tempo along with it. D tries to convince his father to let him dance and others join him in doing so.

Still can’t believe Bezubaan happen the way it happened! It will forever remain iconic, this is OUR song! ❤️



This was for ABCD ❤️😭 @remodsouza @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor — Aliza~~~ ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ (@Alizaaa_VD) January 27, 2020

Uff I love this song😭 Bezubaan- (ABCD) Any Body Can Dance 2013 Blu ray 1080p HD http://t.co/WhsmjkXKqS — Soz Hardy (@Saahibaan) June 9, 2015

Bezubaan Phir Se

After being a hit, it was recreated in ABCD 2 as Bezubaan Phir Se. It shows Varun Dhawan and team as they try to win back their respect in front of others who call them cheaters. The song is a high tempo, hip-hop with sentimental title background music.

The track is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda and Madhav Krishna. Mayur Puri penned down the lyrics. Music is directed by Sachin-Jigar.

The choreography of Bezubaan Phir Se is simply amazing, Shraddha is so damn talented like THIS IS TALENT, she and Varun literally killed the dance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5VV8E1uX2 — Bollywood (@bollyxpics) February 12, 2018

It’s been four years since Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise released & it still gives me goosebumps. @ShraddhaKapoor - your voice combined with the rap brings a tear to the eye. What a fantastic rendition. @SachinJigarLive @remodsouza #ShraddhaKapoor — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) April 8, 2019

Bezubaan Kab Se

The recent released Street Dancer 3D features Bezubaan Kab Se, the latest version. It is sung by Siddharth Basrur, Jubin Nautiyal and Sachin-Jigar. Lyrics are written by Jigar Saraiya. The duo of Sachin-Jigar has composed the song.

The song shows rage and passions of the dancers as they were booed by the opponent team. It appears in the very end of the film, in the final battle. The performers' dances to express their love for their art and win the finale.

