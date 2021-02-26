Parineeti Chopra's 'sincere Request' To Fans Ahead Of 'The Girl On The Train' Release

Just a day ahead of the release of the much-awaited film The Girl on the Train on Netflix, actress Parineeti Chopra who will be seen playing the titular role made a small request to her fans and viewers. The actress took to Twitter and penned a note while urging fans to not give out spoilers as it spoils the beauty of the film which is a murder mystery.

Parineeti Chopra issues a statement for cinema lovers

In the note, the actress who will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic Meera Chopra explained the kind of hard work and efforts that goes behind making a film and how it eventually gets spoiled within seconds while giving out a spoiler. Requesting her fans and viewers to refrain from such activities, she wrote,

“Dear cinema lovers, our film "The Girl On The Train" is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled.”

Continuing, she wrote, “One sincere request - as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has - from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world. It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film. So this Friday, watch "The Girl On The Train" but please, please don't let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey.”

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The Girl on The Train, which featured actor Emily Blunt. It is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name. The Hindi version will feature Chopra, 32, playing an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation. The backdrop of the film is set in the UK and will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles.

