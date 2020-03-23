Parineeti Chopra Takes Up 'QUARANTAKSHRI Challenge'; Nominates Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world. Bollywood celebs are spending time indoors with their families and loved ones as a part of precaution. They are sharing pictures of themselves to keep the fans updated while they are at quarantine at home, practising social distancing. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Parineeti Chopra has come up with an interesting way to entertain her fans. She took up the 'Quarantakshri challenge' and also nominates Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti Chopra takes up 'Quarantakshri challenge'

Parineeti Chopra has found another way to keep herself entertained at home, and also her fans. She took up the newly viral 'Quarantakshri challenge' on Instagram by singing the song Tu Hi Re from the 1995 movie Bombay. Interestingly, she has now passed on the challenge to Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out the video here:

Before this, Parineeti Chopra was seen passing her free time at home by sharing a series of videos where she is trying to do the TikTok emoji challenge. Using the filter of the challenge on Instagram, she tried to copy the same. Check out:

Meanwhile, at 5 pm, on the day of Janta Curfew on Sunday, Parineeti Chopra couldn't keep calm as she shouted and cheered for all those brave people who are taking care of citizens amid Coronavirus outbreak. She went to her balcony and cheered for everyone who was ringing bells with sheer enthusiasm. She also penned a note, sharing a photo of a plate and spoon.

