Sonakshi Sinha Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Wore The White Suit Better?

Bollywood divas are known to step out in outfits that leave fans impressed and awestruck. There are times when celebs are spotted in the same or similar attires. However, every actor carries their ensemble in their unique way, and the case with Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra is no different. Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra were seen wearing a similar white ensemble. Take a look at their pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha

Since her debut, Sonakshi Sinha has gone through a major fashion transformation. From wearing a saree to pulling off a bohemian-inspired outfit, te actor's fashion choices are quite unpredictable yet impressive. The Akira actor, who has been quite outspoken about body positivity, is known for her unique fashion statements. A few months back, the Dabangg star stepped out in a chic, sharply tailored outfit by Studio NK.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for straight fit pristine white pants that were pinched in at the waist by a slim white belt. Sonakshi paired her pants with a black satin bustier comprising of a sweetheart neckline. She layered her outfit with a long white overcoat with peak lapel detailing. The Lootera actor completed her look with a pair of black fishnet pumps by Ego. For her make-up, she wore ample blush on her cheeks, a pale pink lip tint, perfect eye make-up and filled in brows. With middle-parted straight hair and silver layered necklace for accessory, the actor looked ravishing in it.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra opted for a stylish white pant-suit which she wore with a black bralette from Zara. Making her first appearance for the promotions of her film Namaste England, she chose a super sleek look, and her fans just could not stop adoring it. For make-up, she opted for a smokey eye look and a nude lipstick shade. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor wore dainty jewellery that went perfectly with her outfit. Her hair was let down, and she carried a clutch to complete her ensemble. The actor wore a pair of black heels to go with her boss lady look. Moreover, her stylist Sanjana Batra deserves all the love and appreciation as well.

