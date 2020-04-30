Video: ITBP jawan recreates 'Teri Mitti' song to pay tribute to 'corona warriors'

Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) recently shared a musical tribute to all essential workers battling coronavirus on the frontline. Taking to Twitter, the defence force posted a video clip wherein they recreated the Bollywood song Teri Mitti-Tribute. The initial lyrics of the song were composed by officials while the rest was from the song released last week.

Sung by soldiers Arjun Kheriyal and Honey Sandhu, the short clip shows army personnel distributing ration and aids to people in difficult-to-reach geographical zones. It also pays tribute to nurses and doctors treating and taking care of patients in hospitals. In the clip, the soldiers also lauded the work of women who are burning the midnight oil to stitch masks and PPEs for others.

ए देश मेरे तू जीता रहे...



आईटीबीपी जवान अर्जुन खेरियल द्वारा देश के कोरोना योद्धाओं को समर्पित

Dedicated to #CoronaWarriors by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal#Covid19#ITBP

A TRIBUTE | Arjun kheriyal ft. Honey sandhu | B praak | Arko | Manoj Muntashir I Honey Sandhu Sandbeat studios pic.twitter.com/MphAPmwi6h — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 29, 2020

'Salute to warriors'

The heartwarming video clip has captured everyone's attention and has garnered nearly 500K views since posted. Netizens took the opportunity to laud and thank all the essential workers.

देश के आप जैसे वीरों को मेरा सलाम। जय हिंद — Dheeraj Mishra(jhansi) (@Dheeraj10100165) April 29, 2020

Love this song ..love the work of @ITBP_official ..jai hind ... AAP Desh ke saath h to Desh ka hr Dushman harega chahe wo corona ya koi or ...or jeetegi iss Desh ki mitti hamesa ...jai hind... — Ramesh JAJRA (@RameshJAJRA7) April 29, 2020

Salute to all corona warriors....keep it up ...India will win soon. — Diwan Gautam (@DiwanGautam1) April 29, 2020

