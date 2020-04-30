Video: ITBP Jawan Recreates 'Teri Mitti' Song To Pay Tribute To 'corona Warriors'

What’s Viral

Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) recently shared a musical tribute to all essential workers battling coronavirus on the frontline and recreated Teri Mitti.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video: ITBP jawan recreates 'Teri Mitti' song to pay tribute to 'corona warriors'

Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) recently shared a musical tribute to all essential workers battling coronavirus on the frontline. Taking to Twitter, the defence force posted a video clip wherein they recreated the Bollywood song Teri Mitti-Tribute. The initial lyrics of the song were composed by officials while the rest was from the song released last week. 

Read: ITBP Sets Up Special 'Sanitising Tunnel' To Disinfect Persons Entering Delhi Headquarters

Sung by soldiers Arjun Kheriyal and Honey Sandhu, the short clip shows army personnel distributing ration and aids to people in difficult-to-reach geographical zones. It also pays tribute to nurses and doctors treating and taking care of patients in hospitals. In the clip, the soldiers also lauded the work of women who are burning the midnight oil to stitch masks and PPEs for others. 

'Salute to warriors' 

Read: Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' Song Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors To Release On April 24

The heartwarming video clip has captured everyone's attention and has garnered nearly 500K views since posted. Netizens took the opportunity to laud and thank all the essential workers. 

Read: Heartbreaking Pic Of Cops Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Netizens Laud The #CoronaWarriors

Read: New Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Dedicated To COVID-19 Warriors Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories