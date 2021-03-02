Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Saina' To Be Released On March 26, Poster Unveiled By T-Series

It has been a long time since it was announced that Parineeti Chopra would be playing the role of badminton athlete Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic. Fans had been waiting for new updates about the film for quite a while, but nothing was announced until now. Finally, the release date of the film along with a new poster has been shared on social media. T-Series revealed more interesting details about this biopic titled Saina in their recent tweet, which yielded all kinds of excited reactions from the netizens.

Saina Nehwal biopic’s release date announced, along with more details

Saina happens to be one of the most anticipated biopic films in the coming times. Parineeti Chopra had been selected to play her role, and the actor had been prepping for it for quite some time. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several film projects, including this one, had been delayed. Now that the theatres have finally opened up, the makers have decided to announce Saina’s release date. The film is all set to be released in theatres on March 26, which is barely a month away. T-Series called this film “the inspiring story of one of India’s greatest athletes” in their tweet.

The film has been written and directed by Amol Gupte and produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah. The film has a tag line that says, “Maar doongi” and will also star Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal in major roles. This tweet was soon met with excited reactions from netizens, who praised the poster and expressed their wait for its release. Many of them also expressed the excitement about a song in the film sing by ace singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Poster is good😍♥️ — S♡Kshi 🪁 (@BadanPeSitare) March 2, 2021

The Wait Has Finally Ended,



Eagerly Looking Forward To It! 😍#Saina ☆ #Parizaada — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) March 2, 2021

Omg can’t wait for @shreyaghoshal ‘s song ! — Kanika Sharma #AnganaMorey 🦋 (@kanikaS__SG) March 2, 2021

This will be the first biopic film of Parineeti Chopra. The actor was quite recently seen in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train. Saina will be among the many biopic films that have been made on some of the legendary Indian athletes. Some of these biopics include Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dangal and the upcoming film 83, which will see Ranvir Singh playing cricketer Kapil Dev.

