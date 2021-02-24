Parineeti Chopra Reveals All Her 'firsts' In The 'Do You Remember' Challenge With Netflix

Parineeti Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film, The Girl On The Train. From her first kiss to first her childhood crush, Parineeti Chopra did a video with the streaming platform where she revealed some interesting trivia about her life. Netflix uploaded the video on Instagram and captioned it, "@parineetichopra tells us her 'firsts' and it's as fun as you'd think it would be! #ParineetiChopra #TGOTT #TheGirlOnTheTrain".

Parineeti Chopra reveals her 'firsts' in a collaboration video with Netflix

In the video, Parineeti Chopra as a part of the "Do You Remember" challenge revealed that the first kiss she did was when she was eighteen years old. On being asked about the first time she went on a date, Parineeti replied that she has never been on a "cliche" date. Furthermore, she also revealed that her childhood crush was Saif Ali Khan.

On being asked about her first fan mail, the Bollywood actor replied that she got a scrapbook filled with sweet letters immediately after her first movie which was very special to her. She also revealed that she had pancakes for breakfast and the last person she texted was her manager.

Fans loved this "Do You Remember" session of Parineeti Chopra. Many fans loved her look while some of them were happy to know this interesting trivia about Parineeti Chopra's life. Several others even commented that they are eagerly waiting for The Girl On The Train's release. Check out some of the reactions below:

About The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train revolves around an alcoholic widow who gets stuck in a murder investigation. The film is based on Paula Hawkin's 2005 classic crime novel of the same name. The Girl On The Train is all set to release on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.

Actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary are also a part of the cast of The Girl On The Train. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The music is composed by Sunny-Inder, Bawra, and Vipin Patwa.

Image Credits: @parineetichopra Instagram

