Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi To Clash With The Girl On The Train And Dil Bechara On May 8

The release date of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Shakuntala Devi has been set for May 8, 2020. The film will be clashing with not one but two movies which are The Girl on the Train and Dil Bechara. The Girl on the Train stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. On the other hand, Dil Bechara features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Given the fact that whenever there is a clash in movies it also affects their box office collections but since these three movies are of different genres, they might fare differently at the box office. The actors posted on their social media handles about the release of the film, check here.

The Girl on the Train and Dil Bechara are an adaptation of Hollywood films and will also cater to the audience like Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's romantic drama is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars (which was made in a Hollywood film in 2014), Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film is the remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, which released 2016. With these three films arriving on the same date, it is expected to be a triple treat for cinema lovers. Let’s see who wins the box office race.

