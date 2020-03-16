Parineeti Chopra Urges Fans To 'JUST STAY HOME Amid Coronavirus Scare

Parineeti Chopra has recently posted a story on her Instagram handle spreading awareness in regards Coronavirus. The actor, along with several Bollywood stars, is taking part in spreading awareness among fans about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Parineeti posted two posts trying urging people to stay at home.

Parineeti Chopra urges her fans to "STAY HOME"

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Other Celebs Who Aced The Pleated Skirt Look; See

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra also shared a post by a Facebook user who spoke about the seriousness of the issue. Parineeti called out people and asked them to not be overconfident. She also shared a post thanking the doctors for their efforts during this whole episode of the Coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, following the same pattern, Parineeti also used her Instagram stories to spread awareness.

Also Read | From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'; Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Career Graph

In the stories, the actor mentions very clearly that the issue of the virus is extremely serious and not one to be taken lightly. She urged people to be smart and stay in their houses rather than moving out and become a voluntary victim to the virus. The post she shared also mentioned ways one can do normal things while still being inside their house. Parineeti urged her fans to just stay at home and avoid being a part of huge gatherings.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Funny Antics That Were Adored By Fans; Watch Videos Here

Parineeti Chopra also mentioned that it is essential for people to maintain some kind of distance with the people we are around. The actor emphasised that people must stay at their home rather than move out in public. She once again shared another post which shed more light on this issue. Parineeti also asked her fans to not take this issue lightly and to get serious with the Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak that is ongoing.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry Laud Paparazzi's Precautionary Move Amid COVID-19 Scare

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.