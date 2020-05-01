Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan Extend Birthday Wishes To Anushka Sharma

As one of the Bollywood’s promising actress Anuska Sharma turned 32 on May 1, scores of celebrities flocked the social media with their best wishes. Apart from her family members, her friends and co-actors from the industry also wished the birthday girl. Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan extended their birthday wishes to the star with several heartwarming throwback pictures which will leave you awestruck.

Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan's birthday wishes for Anushka Sharma

Parineeti Chopra who shared screen space with the birthday girl in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl shared a beautiful throwback picture to commemorate the special day. In the picture, Parineeti along with her other co-actors including Aditi Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Raina Parulekar can be seen having a great time. The three actresses can be seen funnily kicking Ranveer Singh.

Read: 'Happy Birthday Rosie Phabie': Yuvraj Singh Wishes Anushka Sharma In The Funniest Way

Read: Anushka Sharma Making Funny Faces In Pics Is What You Need To Lighten Your Mood

Parineeti extended her best wishes to the actress on her Instagram and also revealed that her girl crush on Anushka started with this film. In the caption, Parineeti wrote, “Happy Birthday Anushka. Throwback to the time my girl crush on you started and also when we kicked our hero’s a**.”Apart from Parineeti, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-actor Varun Dhawan also shared his birthday wishes with a still from the film. Varun shared a picture of the PK actress from Sui Dhaaga where she can be seen donning a saree and sitting while posing for the camera.

On the work front

Anushka who was last seen in Zero is set to don the cap of a producer and mark her debut in the digital world with her web series Paatal Lok. Recently the star piqued the curiosity of her fans and dropped the trailer launch date. The actress uploaded a small clip from the much-anticipated web series and shared the exciting news on her Twitter handle. In the short clip, viewers get to see a story of two parallel worlds with different situations happening. The clip describes the crime thriller as “when hell breaks loose the merciless, the Godless, the lawless.” In the end, the release date of the trailer which is May 5 is revealed. With incidents of bloodshed and suspense, the series the video has created a lot of buzz in the minds of the frenzy fans.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Must-watch Scenes Where Fans Loved Her Angry Young Woman Avatar

Read: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes To Anushka Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.