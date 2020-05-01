'Happy Birthday Rosie Phabie': Yuvraj Singh Wishes Anushka Sharma In The Funniest Way

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma rang in her 32nd birthday on Friday and wishes from friends and fans have been pouring through social media comments and updates. Among her friends, veteran all-rounder cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared the sweetest wish for the Phillauri actor. He took to his Twitter account and wished her everything she desired.

Have a look:

Happy birthday Rosie phabie 🥳 🎂 sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy!@AnushkaSharma — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020

Read | Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture during Virat Kohli’s live chat is simply 'aww'dorable

From the film fraternity, actors Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan have wished the Bollywood diva through their social media accounts. Sonam Kapoor expressed her love for the birthday girl with a special throwback picture and best wishes. Madhuri Dixit also shared her 'virtual hugs' for Anushka through her tweet.

Have a look:

Happy happy birthday dearest ⁦@AnushkaSharma⁩ . May love and laughter always surround you. All my love. pic.twitter.com/2xuBXjqVA1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 1, 2020

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs🤗. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020

Read | Anushka Sharma reveals why she finds her introduction in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' really special

Anushka Sharma has been under self-isolation along with husband Virat Kohli amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. She has actively updated her social media accounts to keep her fans entertained and also well-informed about the precautionary measures for the current global health crisis.

Read | Anushka Sharma's must-watch scenes where fans loved her angry young woman avatar

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero which released in 2018. Anushka Sharma has been on a sabbatical ever since and no new project has been announced by her yet. However, reports of her undertaking a biopic on Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami have been doing the rounds.

Read | Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor extend birthday wishes to Anushka Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.