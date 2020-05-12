Parineeti Chopra Is Excited As Her Virtual Coffee Date Raises ₹4,35,900; Read

After Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, among many others, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also joined the hands with Anshula Kapoor to raise funds for needy people. Last week, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle and shared the details of her virtual date. Recently, Parineeti Chopra expressed her happiness as the virtual date for a cause has raised almost ₹4,35,900 within a week.

Sharing a photo of the tracker, Parineeti Chopra expressed her happiness in the story session of her social media handle. In the picture giving a sneak peek into the tracker, it is shown that the target is to raise ₹5 lakhs from this virtual date. Highlighting the amount already bagged, Parineeti Chopra also wrote, 'We are almost there!' on the screenshot. Reportedly, the virtual date will feed around four thousand family members of daily wage earners.

For the unversed, last week, in a post shared on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, 'You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourers who are struggling to feed their families.'

She also added, '5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let’s come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T. E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now!'

Parineeti Chopra's movies

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen romancing Siddharth Malhotra in the film Jabariya Jodi. Currently, she has finished the production of an upcoming biopic of the titular name Saina Nehwal. She will also be seen in the adaptation of a book, Girl on the Train, the production of which is complete. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has several projects lined up including her next release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will also feature Arjun Kapoor.

