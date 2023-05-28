Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Join The List Of Celebs Who Tied The Knot In Rajasthan?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a buzz for their engagement earlier this month. The couple was spotted at an airport in Rajasthan and netizens are speculating a destination wedding is on the charts. Previously, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan in February 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were snapped coming out of the airport in Rajasthan. Several fan accounts and paparazzi accounts are of the opinion that the couple is in town for venue scouting for their upcoming wedding. Photos of the actor-politician couple from the airport are doing rounds on the Internet.

Rajasthan- Go-to destination for Bollywood weddings

Rajasthan seems to be a popular wedding destination for Bollywood couples. Most recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in the presence of close friends and family at the royal palace in Rajasthan.

Image source:@parineetichopra/Intagram.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in Rajasthan

Before the Shershaah actors, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also landed in Rajasthan for their big day. The actor couple chose the exotic Six Senses Resort located in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore. Their wedding was also a grand spectacle held at the grand fort.

Image source:@katrinakaif/Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's royal Rajashthan wedding

For Parineeti Chopra, the wedding venue inspiration could have struck from closer home. Before the recent weddings, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Parineeti was in attendance for her sister, Priyanka’s larger-than-life wedding in Rajasthan.

Image Source:@priyankachopra/Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get married soon?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are engaged to be married. The couple exchanged rings to make their relationship official on May 13 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi. In a recent Instagram post, the Ishaqzaade actress revealed that she decided that AAP leader Raghav Chadha is ‘the one’ for her after the two had breakfast together.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot in October this year. According to a paparazzi reporter Pallav Paliwal, the couple is travelling throughout Rajasthan to look for their ideal location. It is reported that they are looking for venues in Udaipur and other cities for a ‘royal wedding’.