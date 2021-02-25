Parineeti Chopra Wishes She Could Erase Her Memories Of Being 'overweight'

In a recent radio interview, Parineeti Chopra spoke about her weight loss journey. She expressed how she felt 'terrified' of her college photos. She further said that she cares a lot more about "life and health" now. Parineeti will soon be starring in Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train.

Parineeti Chopra's Weight Loss Journey

In conversation with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti spoke about the insecurities she feels when she looks at her college photos. She told the host that she would like to erase her memories of being overweight. She called her former self 'hugely overweight', 'really unhealthy' and 'big'. "Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me,” Parineeti told Kannan.

But in response to the changes she would make if she could go back in time, Pari said, "If I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life." She also mentioned other moments in her life where she felt low and emotionally 'dead'. She said those moments shaped her into the person she is today and she would "never change those bad experiences".

The Girl On The Train release date and other details:

Based on the psychological thriller written by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on The Train is the story of Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) who gets roped into a series of murder cases of which she recalls no memory due to her drinking habit. The English version of the movie was produced in 2016 starring Emily Blunt as the main lead.

The Girl on The Train release date is February 26, 2021, and will be streaming on Netflix India for all viewers. The cast members also include Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Vatsal Seth. Recently, Parineeti took to her Twitter handle to wish Emily Blunt on her birthday calling her "the inspiration" and "the voice in her head".

