Parineeti Chopra Shares The "special Gift" Sent By Her Mother On Instagram; Watch

Parineeti Chopra has shared quite a few noteworthy happenings from her personal life with her fans on social media in the past. The latest Instagram post that she has shared is one of them, as it contains a painting made by her mother that gives a shout-out to her recent film. Along with a picture of the painting, Parineeti has also shared a candid message in the caption, that explains the meaning behind the painting and why it is special for her.

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘invaluable’ painting

Parineeti Chopra revealed right at the start of her message that the painting had been created and gifted to her by her mother. The painting shows a train on its journey, which a shout out to her upcoming film The Girl on The Train. The actor said that her mother had “surprised” her with the painting the day before and how her mother is a professional painter. Parineeti said that while she sells her pieces of artwork, she will not be selling this painting, as it is very “precious”.

She then made a light comment by saying that she thinks this is the first time that her mother has been “truly impressed” with a film that she has worked in. The actor went on to say that the painting happens to be the most “special gift” that she has ever received till date. Penning a note for her mother as well, she mentioned that her mother has “immortalised” her work with this painting and thanked her for it. The post soon started receiving messages from her fans, who marvelled at the painting and sent their wishes to Parineeti.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in this film after a long break, with her last film Jabariya Jodi having released in 2019. The Girl on the Train is based on the novel written by British author Paula Hawkins by the same name. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari and will be streamed on Netflix on February 26, which is barely a couple of days away.

