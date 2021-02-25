Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' Promo Gives Peek Into Mira's Life; Watch

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra's next movie 'The Girl on the Train' received a lot of love from the audience. The movie will be releasing on Netflix on Friday, February 26. Along with Parineeti the film also features Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in significant roles. With just a day for the release of the movie, Avinash Tiwary treated his fans with a new promo from the movie. Read on for details about the promo.

Avinash Tiwary releases new promo of 'The Girl on the Train'

Avinash Tiwary who will be seen opposite Parineeti in the suspense thriller recently took to Instagram to unveil a new promo from their upcoming film. The promo starts with Shekhar (Avinash) spotting Mira (Parineeti) at a wedding and then cuts to a scene in which he proposes to Mira with a ring taped inside a greeting card, Mira teary-eyed says yes. The theme of the promo is "Love will set you free or it will set you on Fire."

The promo then shows a scene in which Mira is pregnant and discusses with Shekhar who is now her husband about how she does not want to go to work when a car slides into them. This is followed by a glimpse of an injured Mira who after losing her baby starts drinking uncontrollably and turns violent with her husband trying to comfort and support her after her loss. The promo ends with Shekhar begging Mira to sign the divorce papers as he is now fed up with her and Mira, in a fit of rage, tries to hit him with a golf stick. Along with the promo, Avinash wrote, "t's crazy how we blur the lines between right and wrong for the people we love. Two days to go #TGOTT." Check out the new promo below:

Avinash's fans were thrilled to see the new promo and flooded his post with positive comments. One user wrote, "Desperately waiting to see you again on screen', while another commented, "you say the dialogues so perfectly." Read some of the comments below:

The Girl on the Train's plot

The official synopsis of the movie on Netflix says, "A troubled divorcee fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case." The plot of the movie revolves around Mira (Parineet) who travels through the same route by train every day and on her way sees Aditi Rao Hydari character daily and wishes for her life. Until one day Aditi is found to be murdered with Mira being the prime suspect.

During the investigation by Kirti Kulhari who plays a cop in the movie, it is revealed that Mira does not remember the events of that night as she suffers from amnesia. The entire storyline is about whether Mira is the murderer or not? The suspense thriller looks promising and is slated to release on February 26 on Netflix. Watch the trailer of 'The Girl on the Train' right here:

