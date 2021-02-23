Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Movies She Wants To Take Up Going Forward

Parineeti Chopra is all set to arrive on screens as Mira Kapoor, the name of her character in the Netflix thriller film The Girl on The Train. The actor is doing a role that is not in her comfort zone for the first time and shares how she wanted to do something like the upcoming movie for a long time. Parineeti also spent some time alone in London, through 2020 to reflect upon herself and decide the direction of her career choices, read along and find out what the actor has to say about them

Parineeti Chopra on her career choices and more

Like many others, Parineeti Chopra took the time of lockdown through 2020 to reflect on herself and assess her career. The actor reveals her six-month break gave her clarity on what she wants to do in her life going ahead, and more importantly it made her aware of what she did not want to take up. Further, she also shared the type of movies that she considers not doing further on.

In her interview with Mid-day, Parineeti shared that she will not to any of the movies that she can perfectly fit it as those are movies people expect Parineeti to appear it. Further adding that she wants to do movies that people don’t typically see her being a part of.

The Girl on the Train will see Parineeti play an alcoholic who accidentally gets involved in a missing person case, and the actor expresses how it has been an exhausting ride. She added that this movie as well as the Saina Nehwal biopic took all of her and that she was happy to give in her 100 per cent for the characters. The actor stated, she wanted to do something which has a demanding shooting process, where she is responsible for her character and wanted to impress her directors as well as make sure she doesn’t go home until she got the scene right and the last two movies have made her do it.

Parineeti also mentioned how the upcoming movies will let her showcase to the audiences that she can play other characters than a fun-loving bubbly girl on screen. Adding that since the latter worked for her she was stuck with getting similar projects hence becoming part of a loop. The actor expressed that she initially felt getting on to OTT platforms was a down-step for an actor but 2020 made her respect the streaming platforms and how it is a great way to watch your content from the comfort of your home.

