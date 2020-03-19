Parineeti Chopra Looks Cute As A Button In These Unseen Childhood Throwback Pictures

Parineeti Chopra is an Indian film actor who debuted in the Bollywood industry with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actor has gained a lot of popularity and has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans posted about her daily life. Recently, the actor posted a couple of pictures with her brother in which she is looking cute as a button. Read on to know more.

Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry Laud Paparazzi's Precautionary Move Amid COVID-19 Scare

Parineeti Chopra posts childhood pictures with her brother to wish him on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account where she posted childhood pictures of hers with her brother, Sahaj Chopra, to wish him on his birthday. Check out the post below.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Urges Fans To 'JUST STAY HOME Amid Coronavirus Scare

Parineeti Chopra's childhood photographs

From time to time, Parineeti Chopra has posted childhood pictures of herself with her parents, siblings and cousin Priyanka Chopra. Check them out below.

Also Read | 'Hasee Toh Phasee' To 'Ishaqzaade', Here're Parineeti Chopra's Best Tear-jerker Scenes

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra Set The Dance Floor On Fire In 'Bhare Bazaar' From 'Namaste England'

Also Read | Was Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' Rejected By Kareena Kapoor Khan And Parineeti Chopra?

Image Credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.