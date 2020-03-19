The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Looks Cute As A Button In These Unseen Childhood Throwback Pictures

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Check out the adorable childhood photographs that she has posted on Instagram

parineeti chopra

Parineeti Chopra is an Indian film actor who debuted in the Bollywood industry with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actor has gained a lot of popularity and has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans posted about her daily life. Recently, the actor posted a couple of pictures with her brother in which she is looking cute as a button. Read on to know more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry Laud Paparazzi's Precautionary Move Amid COVID-19 Scare

Parineeti Chopra posts childhood pictures with her brother to wish him on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account where she posted childhood pictures of hers with her brother, Sahaj Chopra, to wish him on his birthday. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra's childhood photographs

From time to time, Parineeti Chopra has posted childhood pictures of herself with her parents, siblings and cousin Priyanka Chopra. Check them out below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahaj Chopra ƪϐ (@thisissahajchopra) on

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image Credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

 

 

