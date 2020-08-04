Parineeti Chopra's 5 Popular Tracks Created By The Dynamic Composers Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra, who is a celebrated actor, has worked with the biggest names in the Entertainment World. From giant movie stars, big production houses, to popular music-composers. A major highlight of every Parineeti's movie is its amazing soundtracks. The Ishaqzaade actor has some of the most enormous hits to her credit. Talking about her most successful collaborations in terms of music. Here is the compilation of some smashing songs of Parineeti Chopra composed by famous musical duo Sachin Jigar.

Popular Parineeti Chopra's Songs Created By Sachin-Jigar

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Penned by Kausar Munir in the most articulate manner, the song is sung by Parineeti Chopra herself. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin can easily be counted amongst one of the most celebrated Parineeti Chopra's songs created by Sachin Jigar. PC also marked her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood with this soulful track. A gorgeous melody, which Chopra sang quite tunefully.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

Tere Mere Beech Mein from Shuddh Desi Romance is one the most popular Sachin-Jigar's songs. Viewers loved this song for its lovely fresh vibe, wherein composers use dialogues as a part of the track. Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan did playback for this fun soundtrack and, hile Jaideep Sahni wrote the lyrics.

Afeemi

Afeemi from Meri Pyari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra is another stunningy Sachin-Jigar's song. Afeemi is a melodious track by the dynamic duo, which is must-listen. It is a love song by Sanah Moidutty and Jigar Saraiya. This Parineeti Chopra's song highlights the lead characters love story in the movie.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Shuddh Desi Romance title track is a foot-tapping dance number graced with unconventional lyrics by Jaideep Sahni. Artist like Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade did playback for this euphonious number. Shot in exotic locations in Rajasthan, the title track of Shuddh Desi Romance is a wonderful creation by Sachin-Jigar.

Hareeya

Composed by the musical sensations Sachin-Jigar, Hareeya featuring Parineeti Chopra and Ayusmann is a harmonious track. A light-hearted romantic track which will definitely leave a smile on your face. Sung by maestro Arijit Singh, and written by Priya Saraiya, Hareeya is a must-add in your refreshing songs playlist.

