The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Vicky Kaushal's First To His Most Recent Best Magazine Covers; See All Pictures Here

Bollywood News

Here is a list of best magazine covers of Vicky Kaushal. He is seen alongside several known faces in the industry and on solo covers as well.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has appeared on several magazine covers. One of the earliest feature magazines he was roped in was URBANE. His rustic young man image was established since then. From the first cover in 2018 to being in almost every cover in the last year, he has grown as an actor as well as the style king. His uber-cool looks are covered in these magazine shoots over the years. 

Here are some of the best magazine covers with Vicky's oozing charm

Vicky Kaushal's debut magazine cover URBANE framed him in a white space. He was dressed in contrast tones. The actor did not smile or smirk in the picture. He simply gazed at the camera, giving the perfect look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Here Are Some Pictures Of Vicky Kaushal In Jaw-dropping Beard Looks

Here is another similar magazine cover with Vicky Kaushal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Vicky Kaushal's first-ever appearance in traditional attire was on the cover of TMM magazine. He looked dapper in a multi-coloured kurta and pyjama. His Instagram is proof that this is one of his best looks on a magazine cover.  However, later he appeared with a semi-Indian look on a magazine with Sonakshi Sinha.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Is A Fashion Inspiration For Sunny Kaushal; Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Varun Dhawan's Most Stylish Jacket Looks

The Uri actor on the cover of Platform magazine is another iconic moment. He looked simple in a white T-shirt. The black and white cover was a standout. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Check out these amazing covers as shared on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal alongside Pooja Mor for Vogue created a buzz amongst his fans 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal's latest cover was with Hello! magazine 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
Thappad Box Office Collection
THAPPAD BOX OFFICE