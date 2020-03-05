Vicky Kaushal's First To His Most Recent Best Magazine Covers; See All Pictures Here

Vicky Kaushal has appeared on several magazine covers. One of the earliest feature magazines he was roped in was URBANE. His rustic young man image was established since then. From the first cover in 2018 to being in almost every cover in the last year, he has grown as an actor as well as the style king. His uber-cool looks are covered in these magazine shoots over the years.

Here are some of the best magazine covers with Vicky's oozing charm

Vicky Kaushal's debut magazine cover URBANE framed him in a white space. He was dressed in contrast tones. The actor did not smile or smirk in the picture. He simply gazed at the camera, giving the perfect look.

Here is another similar magazine cover with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's first-ever appearance in traditional attire was on the cover of TMM magazine. He looked dapper in a multi-coloured kurta and pyjama. His Instagram is proof that this is one of his best looks on a magazine cover. However, later he appeared with a semi-Indian look on a magazine with Sonakshi Sinha.

The Uri actor on the cover of Platform magazine is another iconic moment. He looked simple in a white T-shirt. The black and white cover was a standout.

Check out these amazing covers as shared on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal alongside Pooja Mor for Vogue created a buzz amongst his fans

Vicky Kaushal's latest cover was with Hello! magazine

