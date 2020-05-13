Parineeti Chopra Reveals The Song She Can't Listen To Without Her Stomach Doing A Flip

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has left a lasting impression on the audience with her impeccable performance in several projects. Among many others, her 2017's release Meri Pyaari Bindu is considered as one of the finest performances of the actor. Recently, when the film clocked three years, that is on May 12, 2020, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media and in a post revealed that she can not listen to her own song from Meri Pyaari Bindu. Read on to know why.

Parineeti Chopra shared a slideshow on her feed, which has the BTS glimpses of Meri Pyaari Bindu. Apart from three photos, in one short video, Parineeti along with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana was seen dancing before shooting a sequence. Instagramming her post, she wrote a caption that read, 'Its been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can't listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip.' Her caption also read, ' If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film...🙃🧡.'

For the unversed, Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, was a debacle at the box-office. Mentioning about the same, Parineeti further added that, '#MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh.... ...' She also tagged her co-star and the makers of the film in her caption. Meanwhile, many of her fans showered love in the comments section and praised the climax of the film.

Details of the film

Meri Pyaari Bindu was the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra under the production banner of YRF. Parineeti not only acted but also marked her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, which received a positive response from the audience and the critics.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Talking about the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen with Siddharth Malhotra in the film Jabariya Jodi. Reportedly, she has finished the production of an upcoming sports biopic of the titular name Saina Nehwal. She will also be seen in the adaptation of a book, Girl on the Train. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has several projects lined up including her next release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will also feature Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, the film was slated to release in March 2020. But due to the nationwide lockdown, the release of the film got cancelled till further notice from the authority.

