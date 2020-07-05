Parineeti Chopra's Denim Bottoms To Take Fashion Cues From For A Day Out With Friends

Parineeti Chopra bags her own style statement. Parineeti is always appreciated by fans for her stunning public appearances. She is a beauty queen who always makes heads by following major fashion trends. Let’s have a look at some of the most stylish denim bottoms that Parineeti Chopra loves to wear. Below are some of the best denim bottoms looks of Parineeti that you can take fashion cues from and opt for a day out with friends-

Stylish denim bottoms of Parineeti Chopra to take cues from-

Long narrow-bottomed denim

Here are some of the best denim jeans of Parineeti Chopra that you can try out for a friend’s day out. In one of the picture, she is wearing a low-waist denim piece which has a floral design on the sides of it. Another one from Parineeti’s denim wardrobe is high-waist light blue jeans paired with a tucked-in white t-shirt. Also,, you can opt for a super stylish torn light blue jeans and white t-shirt along with her bathrobe style file. Here are the pictures-

Wide-legged denim jeans

These wide-legged loose denim bottoms of Parineeti Chopra are the best picks for a day out with friends. She is wearing a full denim outfit with bell-bottom types pants as one of her outfits. You can also take cues from her airport look where she donned a wide-legged dark blue denim along with a black Tee and black and white printed shrug.

Another one is also kind of similar where she is wearing a loose denim bottom along with a sleeves black t-shirt and furred black star printed shrug.

Parineeti loves to dress in denim for her airport looks, and hence in one of her look, she is dressed up in a 3/4th loose torn denim paired with a white shirt and sneakers. Have a look at these stylish outfits of Parineeti Chopra.

Stylish denim skirts

Some of the best picks from Parineeti Chopra’s denim skirts collection are here. Have a look at her in this centre cut midi skirt combined with a turtle neck full sleeves top. Also, you can opt for short denim skirts if you are planning for a day out with friends. Have a look at these short denim skirts of Parineeti Chopra here-

