Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, And Katrina Kaif Share This Common "Zoya Factor"

In Bollywood, there are some popular character names that become synonymous with the actor who is playing the part. These names have given these Bollywood personalities a face and recognition in the industry, along with huge fan following and their love. Some of these actors are Salman Khan as Aman or Chulbul Pandey, Kajol as Anjali, and Aamir Khan as PK among others. But recently, a popular name for the female actor that is observed most commonly in the films is ‘Zoya’. From Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, to Katrina Kaif, all have shared a common "Zoya factor" in terms of their character names.

Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Zoya’ character-

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti and Arjun’s film, Ishaqzaade, marks the debut of Arjun Kapoor in Bollywood and the debut of Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) gained many praises and awards upon release. The plot of the film revolved around a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, who share a forbidden romance while fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families. The onscreen Jodi seemed to be an instant hit among the audiences and the film too went on to become a box office hit. Parineeti Chopra’s character name in the film was Zoya Qureshi and Arjun as Parma Chauhan.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger was a 2012 release. It was a romantic action thriller film directed and co-written by Kabir Khan. The film produced by Aditya Chopra was the first film in the Tiger franchise and contains an ensemble cast, which comprised of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, Roshan Seth, and Gavie Chahal. Katrina Kaif’s role in the film was of Zoya "Zee" Humaimi, who was an ISI agent posing as Kidawi's housemaid.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai released in the year 2017 and was an action-adventure thriller. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The script of the film was penned by Ali Abbas Zafar based on a story written by Neelesh Misra. The movie, Tiger Zinda Hai has a stellar cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a terrorist organisation taking innocent nurses as hostages in a foreign land, while two special agents try to save the day. Katrina Kaif’s character name was Zoya Singh Rathore in the film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor film starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman in the lead roles. The movie was based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by author Anuja Chauhan. The film was based on cricket and portrays a light romantic comedy that everyone can enjoy. Sonam Kapoor’s film character name was Zoya Solanki, who essayed a role of a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The Zoya Factor was helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty.

